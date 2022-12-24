Sonam Kapoor Posts UNSEEN Picture Of Her Son Vayu With Anil Kapoor On His B'Day | See Here

Bollywood's evergreen star Anil Kapoor has turned a year older today and his daughter Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note on social media on this special. She also posted a bunch of her childhood pictures with Anil Kapoor, along with an adorable picture of him holding her newborn son.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy @anilskapoor."

In the first picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen holding his grandson Vayu and adorably looking at him. Sonam posted her and her sister's childhood pictures as well.

In August 2022, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy and announced the news with a sweet note. On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand," the note reads.

Recently, Sonam revealed that she wanted the artist Rithika Merchant to create a 'special art piece to announce the birth of her baby boy'.

Sharing the art piece, Sonam wrote, "For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will star in 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija. The movie also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. Whereas, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Fighter and Animal.