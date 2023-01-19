Sonam Kapoor On Revealing Son Vayu’s Face On Social Media Platforms, Says ‘When He Decides..’

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is always in the limelight of the media due to her personal life and her passionate sartorial choices. A fashion queen and now a mom, Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy 'Vayu' on August 20 last year.

Protective for all the right reasons, Sonam Kapoor opened up about sharing the pictures of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on social media platforms. In an interview with PTI, Sonam Kapoor said that she is happy to get a 'nice break' from the Bollywood world, but is now ready to go back to the set.

In an interview with the news agency PTI, Sonam Kapoor said, "Honestly, It's been a nice break. I've been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again. I did a film right before I got pregnant, now it's releasing."

She further said, "I'm dying to get back on set because that's what I've done most of my adult life. My film is going to come out soon. Sujoy Ghosh is the creative producer. It's a thriller and I'm excited for people to see it."

Sonam also talked about revealing her baby boy's face on social media platforms, to which she said, "I don't think till he's grown up. In fact, when he decides himself." So far, Sonam Kapoor has not revealed her son Vayu's face, however, she has given small glimpses to her fans.

The duo announced the birth of Vayu on Instagram, where they wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with London-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional ceremony at her Mumbai residence Anand Karaj. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together, and they welcomed their baby boy on August 20.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on screen in the 2019 release, 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dalquer Salman. She also made a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's comedy-drama 'AK vs AK' released on Netflix in 2021.

Talking about her work front, the actress will next be seen in 'Blind' helmed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2011 released Korean thriller film of the same name.