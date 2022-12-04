Sonam Kapoor 'Misses' Husband Anand Ahuja As They Complete '7 Years Of Togetherness & Love'

In an endearing gesture, Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her husband Anand Ahuja, expressing her gratitude and happiness since the first time the duo started dating each other. Missing her hubby, the actress reflected on how lucky she is to have him as her partner spending 7 years of togetherness.

Accompanying the post with a mushy picture shared by Sonam Kapoor, the actress quoted, "Nothing compares to you..miss you Anand Ahuja #everydayphenomenal 7 years of togetherness and love #allbaaneallday."

In the Instagram post shared by Sonam, the actress, and her husband Anand Ahuja can be seen posing for the camera with big smiles. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing a long dark blue coat paired up with loose curls, whereas Anand Ahuja is seen wearing a casual dark blue t-shirt.

Taking to the actress's comment section, Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor showered her love by dropping three red heart emojis. On the other hand, Anand Ahuja was seen expressing his love and happiness most funnily, when he stated, "Sona. 7 years in May. We start counting from the first date not when we started talking on the phone na!" adding with a laughing emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

The 'Neerja'' actress also posted a video a couple of days ago featuring her husband Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor, and mother Sunita Kapoor, where she also gave a small glimpse of her son Vayu. Sonam added the caption, "Sweet nothings,#everydayphenomenal." Many B-town celebrities poured their love as actresses Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Malaika Arora were seen commenting on Sonam's post with red hearts emojis.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja started dating 7 years ago, and the couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018. Earlier this year, the couple announced their pregnancy and soon gave birth to a healthy boy. Announcing the name and the meaning of Vayu, the couple shared a beautiful family post featuring Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is showcasing their glamor with her sensational outfits, at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.