In an unexpected turn of events, actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with the Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. According to Hindustan Times, the couple got engaged and said that they will be taking the plunge next month. Swara's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor was one of the attendees at the engagement ceremony.

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in an off-white suit which she paired with a pink-coloured dupatta. For makeup, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and donned chunky chandbalis. The Neerja actress completed the look with Kolhapuri footwear.

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Swara Bhasker headed to her Twitter account and made the announcement regarding her wedding. She posted a video montage along with a sentimental statement. It is pertinent to note that the couple submitted their court papers on January 6, 2023.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Swara wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Retweeting the actress's post on his Twitter account, Fahad Ahmad also penned, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."