Sonam Kapoor Explains Meaning Behind 'Special' Art Piece Created To Announce Birth Of Her Son | See pic

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20. Their family and friends are over the moon on the arrival of the new family member. Sonam took to Instagram to announce the good news and thanked her family and friends that supported her. Recently, Sonam revealed that she wanted the artist Rithika Merchant to create a 'special art piece to announce the birth of her baby boy'.

Sharing the art piece, Sonam wrote, "For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it."

She further explains the meaning behind the art piece made by Rithika Merchant. "In this Art piece Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively," she wrote.

"Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood. They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions," she added.

The post further reads, "Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the “life-giving mother”, the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun."

Sonam and Anand announced the news of the birth of their baby boy with a sweet note. The note reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

On the work front, Sonam will star in 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija. The movie also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.