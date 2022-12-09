Sonam Kapoor Drops Adorable Pic Of Son Vayu With ‘Mamu’ Harsh; See Post

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents to baby boy Vayu, in August this year. Since then, the pair has been sharing adorable pictures and updates of the infant with their family members.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted a picture on Friday where little Vayu is seen resting on his uncle, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's lap.

In the caption, she wrote, "Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Vayu loves you. You're the best mama.. #nephew #mamalove." Sonam Kapoor has also added a geotag that says, "Anil Kapoor's House, Juhu, Mumbai."

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Taking to the comment's section, Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja dropped red heart emojis.

Recently Sonam Kapoor had uploaded a video in which she gave the world a glimpse of her son's face for the first time.

The footage shows Sonam and Anand savoring a car ride, Anil Kapoor bonding with his grandchild, and Sonam cradling her infant son in her arms in distinct snippets. Moreover, the video's cover photo portrays Sonam and Anand kissing their baby boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor had posted glimpses of Vayu's nursery along with note of appreciation. In the caption, she wrote, "This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. Most importantly I'd like to thank my mama who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you, mama."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had tied the knot in Mumbai in 2018. They revealed the birth of their first child through a message on Instagram.

The announcement read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

On the work front, Sonam is set feature in an upcoming crime-thriller movie 'Blind', a remake of a 2011 South Korean movie of the same name, helmed by Ahn Sang-hoon. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.