Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently broke down at the airport as she met her father Anil Kapoor after almost a year. The actress couldn't control her emotions upon seeing her father. Sonam returned from London to Mumbai on Tuesday. To welcome her, Anil Kapoor himself reached the airport and received Sonam. The video of this emotional meeting has gone viral on social media. Some fans are also speculating that Sonam might share the news of pregnancy soon.

In the video, Sonam can be seen coming out of the airport. As soon as she saw that her father Anil Kapoor had come to pick her, the actress couldn't stop herself and cried "papa". Sonam then rushed to her father and hugged him. She became emotional and started crying. Sonam was wearing a gray and blue printed dress. She was also carrying a blue and red jacket. This adorable video of the emotional reunite of the father and daughter duo is winning hearts on social media.

The video was shared by paparazzi's Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. It was captioned "#sonamkapoor returns to India after more than a year. She had left with hubby #anandahuja and they have been in London due to Covid-19. Father #anilkapoor comes to pick her up at the Mumbai airport,"

While fans are happy that Sonam has finally returned to India, they are also speculation that Sonam might share the news of her pregnancy soon. Commenting on her video, an Instagram user wrote, "Sonam is pregnant". Another user wrote, "Sonam seem pregnant".

Sonam was staying in London with husband Anand Ahuja due to COVID-19 and her husband's business. Earlier, she had posted several times on her social media that she misses her family, home, and India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha