Sonam Kapoor will be ringing in her 36th birthday on June 8. Therefore, here we are with a few throwback pictures of the actress that proof she was a diva since her childhood. Scroll down to take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Be it setting red carpet fashion trends or even just stepping out for street shopping, actress Sonam Kapoor has always made heads turn with her fashion statement. Popularly called the 'fashionista of Bollywood', Sonam by every passing year has amped up her style game and how.

Sonam Kapoor belongs to a prolific film family and is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. And many feel that she has got her confidence and style statement from her daddy dearest as he is considered one of the evergreen stars of Hindi cinema.

Right from her experimental looks for Cannes Film Festival to the airport outfits, the diva has set some serious fashion goals over the years for her fans. But did you know that she has been a trendsetter since childhood? Well, her throwback pictures are a big proof that the actress was a fashionista in making.

Therefore, ahead of her 36th birthday which falls on June 8, here we are with a few glimpses of Sonam Kapoor's childhood which will make you fall in love with her all over again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Isn't she the cutest?

For the unversed, Sonam has two younger siblings Rhea Kapoor who is a filmmaker and a brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor who is also an actor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam debuted in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya starring Ranbir Kapoor in the male lead. The film was released in 2007 but didn't taste much success, however this didn't affect Sonam's career. She went on to star in many popular films later on including Delhi 6, Raanjhana, Aisha, Khoobsurat and many more.

The actress was last seen in the black comedy thriller 'AK vs AK' alongside her father Anil Kapoor and actor, director Anurag Kashyap.

So guys, coming back to her childhood pictures, what are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal