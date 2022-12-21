Sonam Kapoor Attributes Her Decision To Marry Anand Ahuja To Mom Sunita Kapoor | See Post

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 recently opened up on why she 'picked' Anand as her spouse. Sonam on Tuesday re-shared a post devoted to fathers on her Instagram stories and gave a shoutout to her mom Sunita Kapoor for 'picking right' by marrying Anil Kapoor.

Sonam also revealed how her mother was instrumental in selecting their life partners for her and her producer sister Rhea Kapoor.

Tagging her father father Anil Kapoor to the post, Sonam talked about the effect of dads on daughters. "That's why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit," she wrote.

The original post that Sonam Kapoor had shared, read, "Dads: Your daughter notices when you hold your wife’s hand or when you gently put your hand in the small of your wife’s back. Your daughter sees when you listen (or not) to your wife, while she is talking. She also sees you staring at your phone, ignoring the world around you. Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game."

See her post here:

On May 8, 2018, Sonam and Anand got married in a luxurious ceremony in Mumbai, whereas Rhea and Karan Boolani's nuptials were a much more intimate event, held on August 14 the previous year.

Only close friends and family members were present at Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Mumbai for the former's wedding, as opposed to the grandiose events which accompanied Sonam and Anand's union, including a variety of pre and post-wedding festivities lasting a few days.

Sonam and Anand welcomed their firstborn, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on August 20. The actor had taken to Instagram stories to express her experience since Vayu's birth, including her 'quick birth', successful breastfeeding, and her efforts to avoid stretchmarks.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in an upcoming crime-thriller movie Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean movie of the same name, helmed by Ahn Sang-hoon. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.