Sonam Kapoor Arrives Home After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Distribute Sweets

New mommy Sonam Kapoor finally returned back to her home in Mumbai after getting discharged from the hospital. Sonam was spotted with her husband Anand Ahuja at her father Anil Kapoor's residency. Sonam and Anand became parents in August when Sonam gave birth to a baby boy.

As soon as the couple was spotted, they were clicked by the paparazzi. Several videos of Sonam and Anand stepping inside the house are doing rounds on the internet. While Anand carried the baby inside the house, Sonam joins them later and took part in rituals as the family welcomed them.

In the video, shutterbugs can be seen calling Sonam's name after which the actor turned around and smiled and waved to them. Both Sonam and Anand can be seen twining in White outfits.

Later, Anil Kapoor was also spotted outside his residency. The actor was accompanied by his son-in-law, Anand Ahuja. Both of them were seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi and the police stationed outside their home.

Anil Kapoor greeted people with folded hands as they congratulated him on becoming a grandfather.

Back on August, 20, Sonam and Anand shared a joint statement announcing the arrival of their baby boy.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand," the note reads.

In a recent chat with Faye D’ Souza, Sonam revealed that right now the main priority for her's and Anand is the baby boy.

“I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change, and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision," Sonam said.

As soon as the news surfaced online, several congratulatory messages started to pour in from fans and industry friends.