Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Name Their Son 'Vayu Kapoor Ahuja'; Share First Pic

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja who welcomed thier first child a few weeks ago have finally named their baby boy. Sharing a long post on social media, Anand and Sonam jointly revealed that they have named their son 'Vayu Kapoor Ahuja'.

On Tuesday, Sonam and Anand also shared the first picture of thier son. In the picture, the family is matched in yellow attires. The actress also shared the meaning of her son's name and captioned the picture with: "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

"In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the aanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family," she added.

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their son Vayu last month in August. Taking to Instagram, they shared a statement which reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

Actress Sonam Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years.