Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Blessed With Baby Boy; Celebs Pour Congratulatory Messages For Couple

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja has been blessed with a baby boy on Saturday (August 20) afternoon. The good news was shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor through her Instagram stories and congratulated the couple. She shared a screenshot of the statement from the parents.

The screenshot shared by Neetu reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Back in the month of March, Sonam took to Instagram and announced that she and Anand are expecting their first child. The actress shared a bunch of stunning pictures featuring herself and Anand.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Farah Khan also shared the same note. Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand also shared the same post on their Instagram handles.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has also penned a sweet note as daughter Sonam welcomes baby boy.

Sonam and Anand were in a relationship for a couple of years and in 2018 the duo decided to promise forever to each other by tying the knot in Mumbai. The duo got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The wedding was a grand event with all the family members and close friends from the Bollywood industry. Sonam and Anand even threw a star-studded reception.

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. On the other hand, Sonam will be next seen in Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the big screens later this year.