New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja on Monday, March 21st took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting their first child together.

Sharing the good news, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja in a joint post shared some pictures and wrote, "Four hands.To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️."

The duo also revealed the due date of Sonam Kapoor's delivery as they shared a hashtag #comingthisfall2022 and hinted that the baby will arrive in the fall this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the pictures, Sonam donning a black body-con dress with a deep neck is lying her head on Anand's lap. Sonam is flaunting her baby bump in another photo, while Anand can be seen holding the mother of his child with much love.

As soon as the actress shared the news on the internet, it broke. Fans, well-wishers, and friends started flooding the comment section with love and congratulatory wishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both♥️♥️can’t wait for the babies to play ♥️," while Dia Mirza commented, "Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja ❤️🐯🤗."

Janhvi Kapoor also commented and wrote, "OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Tara Sutaria wrote, "Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️."

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand had tied the knot in 2018, after dating for almost 3 years. They had first met in London in the year 2015 at the time when Sonam was promoting her movie.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Blind’. Directed by Shome Makhijan, the film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller.

Posted By: Ashita Singh