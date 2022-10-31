Sonali Chakraborty, Popular Bengali Actress, Passes Away At 59

Popular Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty died in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness. She was admitted to the hospital after being unwell for quite some time and breathed her last today morning. Reportedly, the actress was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

She was 59 and survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter. She is known for her films such as 'Dadar Kirti' (1980), 'Har Jeet' (2002) and 'Bandhan' (2004), among others. Last, she was seen in mega serial 'Gaatchora'.