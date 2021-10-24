New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sonali Bendre celebrates the festival of Karwa Chauth every year. But this year the actress took a trip down memory lane to make the festival even more special, she adorned her 19-years-old wedding lehenga. Taking to Instagram Sonali revealed that this year she has decided to style herself in the Manish Malhotra-designed Orange and Lavender lehenga which she wore during her wedding.

Sonali Bendre is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl. The couple tied the knot on November 12 in the year 2012. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth today, Sonali took to her Instagram and shared two beautiful pictures of her in the same lehenga. She, in the pictures, looked gorgeous and the actress complemented her look with her mangalsutra.

Take a look at Sonali in her wedding lehenga here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote: "I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them... to me, they are a bridge between the past, present, and future. I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival... to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family."

"A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus. It's a celebration of togetherness and companionship, cementing the love we share with our husbands and the bond between our family and friends," she added.

She also revealed the fact about her outfit and wrote, "Fun fact... I'm wearing my wedding lehenga from 19 years ago by Manish Malhotra and have paired it with this beautiful mangalsutra from Bulgari. Then and now, the worlds can meet, if you just approach it with love."

Sonali Bendre is a firm believer in reusing her designer outfits. She on several occasions has done the same and manages to ace every bit of her looks. The actress was last seen as a judge on a TV reality show India's Best Dramebaaz. Some of her best stints include Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab, Diljale, Major Saab, and Duplicate among others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh