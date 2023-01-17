  • News
  • Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' Becomes First Indian Web Series To Compete At Berlin International Film Festival

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' has Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

By Sukanya Saha
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 12:12 AM IST
Minute Read
Sonakshi Sinha-Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' Becomes First Indian Web Series To Compete At Berlin International Film Festival
Image credit: itsvijayvarma/Instagram

The film Dahaad, produced by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment, will make its international debut as part of the Berlinale Series programme at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the eight-part crime drama has Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

The narrative follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sinha) and her co-workers at the neighbourhood police station in a tiny, rural village in Rajasthan. "When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life," the plotline reads.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 16 Written Update: Tina, Shalin Nominated For Eviction,..
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 16 Written Update: Tina, Shalin Nominated For Eviction,..

The festival's 2015 addition, Berlinale Series, gives viewers an exclusive first look at brand-new international series productions. The programme showcases the works of artists that regularly employ the creative flexibility of serial storytelling and add timely, modern themes to the range of styles.

Agent (Denmark), Arkitekten (Norway), Bad Behaviour (Australia), The Good Mothers (United Kingdom), Spy/Master (Romania/Germany), and Why Try to Change Me Now (China) are additional programmes included in the Berlinale Series schedule.

Also Read
Bollywood News: Sidharth Malhotra Turns 38, RRR Wins Best Foreign Film At..
Bollywood News: Sidharth Malhotra Turns 38, RRR Wins Best Foreign Film At..

Dahaad will be vying for the inaugural Berlinale Series Award, which was established in partnership with the entertainment news site Deadline, according to the festival website. Actor Andre Holland, businesswoman Dana Stern, and novelist Mette Heeno will make up the international jury that will select the winner.

The iconic film Aparajito by Satyajit Ray will be shown as part of the festival's Retrospective segment. The Documentary category includes the film Ein Herbst am Ländchen Barwalde by Indian filmmaker Gautam Bora, which depicts the daily activities and viewpoints of a Brandenburg, Germany, farming family. At the event, Priya Sen's No Stranger At All will also get its international debut. Sen's movie depicts lockdown-era Delhi through a series of unfinished fiction.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.