Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Telugu Debut? Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema.

Reportedly, the makers of Telegu movie NBK108, have roped in the actress to play the female lead in a film starring Nandamuri Balakrishnan and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

After considering Huma Qureshi and Trisha, the makers have finally zeroed in on Sonakshi Sinha, as they felt that she would look perfect opposite Balakrishnan.

However, Sonakshi, who has almost agreed to do the film, is yet to sign on the dotted line. Therefore, the makers are waiting for her final confirmation before making an official announcement.

Interestingly, the first film that Sonakshi was ever offered was a Tamil film opposite Kamal Haasan titled Hey Ram. She had also agreed work with Balakrishnan in the past but stepped down from the project last minute due to some controversies.

As per the script, the leading leady should be a 30-plus woman. Therefore, the makers approached 35-year-old Sonakshi for the film which will go on floors in December.

Balakrishnan, 60, has starred in over 100 films in his 40 years in the Telegu film industry while Sonakshi, who made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg opposite Salman Khan in 2010, has starred in 33 films, so far.

in May, the Son of Sardaar actress grabbed headlines, when she teased her fans with pictures from her "big day".

Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures of herself flashing a diamond ring while grinning from ear to ear.

However, after confusing everyone with a ring on her finger, the actress later confirmed that she is not married or engaged. Instead she is developing a new brand that will deal with press-on nails for women.

Sonakshi was last seen in Double-XL alongside Huma Qureshi, a film based on body-positivity, directed by Satram Ramani.