Sonakshi Sinha Shares Glimpses From Her 'Winter Wonderland' And It's All About Snow, White Horses & More

Bollywood actress had a fun time in Finland, as evident from the pics she shared on her social media space. The actress celebrated her New Year in between the snow where she got herself clicked with white horses, spent time in tent that kept her warn and also enjoyed 'the best coffee'.

"Winter wonderland? Nope… its @apukkaresort! Coziest cabin, lots of snow, reindeer love, furry horses, tents that keep you warm and the best coffee…Can't wait to be back," she wrote in the caption. Sonakshi also shared glimpses from her 'winter wonderland' which looked like straight out of a fairy tale. Take a look at it here:

The Doubke XL actress looked adorable in a white-coloured ankle length puffer jacket which she teamed up with black leather pants, black sweater, same-coloured boots and a pair of gloves. The first pic had her simply posing for the camera, while in the second and third one, she could be seen playing with the snow.

In one of the pics, Sinha was seen peeping out of the tent, while in some of the pics, she could be seen playing with white horses and deers.

On Saturday, she shared a video montage from her best time in Finland. From posing with all style to making snow angels to ice skating and more, the Double XL actress didn't miss a chance to enjoy to her fullest. "I dont care what you say… Santa Claus is real!!! I crossed over to the arctic circle, I met him… and some reindeers, and i made snow angels for the first time, ice skated for the first time, went hunting for the northern lights and came back with some amazing pictures of me with the moon, ate food in a glass igloo, went partying in an empty nightclub made of ice, rode a snowmobile for the first time… its so cold but how am i melting???Rovaniemi i love you," Sonakshi wrote about her experience in the caption.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in lead roles.