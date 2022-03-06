New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has landed herself in legal trouble after a non-bailable order was issued in a fraud case against her. Sonakshi has been accused of not showing up in an event in Delhi for which she charged Rs 37 lakhs.

According to media reports, a fraud case has been filled by the event organiser, Pramod Sharma, who is a resident of Moradabad’s Katghar police station area. The event organiser arranged an event in which Sonakshi had to appear as the chief guest. However, the actress did not show up for the event. After which, Pramod asked Sonakshi's manager for a refund. Sonakshi's manager is said to have refused to pay the refund to the event organiser, prompting Pramod to lodge a fraud case against the 'Dabangg' actress.

Now, fresh reports suggest that the actress has been asked to appear in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad court next month in a 2019 fraud case. The actress has to give her statement regarding the case. However, a warrant has also been issued by the court against Sonakshi in the fraud case due to her continued absence. Besides, the court has also asked Sonakshi to appear in court on 25 April.

Earlier reports suggested that Sonakshi had signed a memorandum of understanding for the event. However, on the event day, Sonakshi's team asked the organiser to change the timing of the event. But Pramod Sharma refused to adhere to this demand, the actress reportedly backed out.

Recently, the actress returned from the Da-Bangg tour accompanied by Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Pooka Hegde, and other stars.

While talking about Sonakshi's work front, the actress will be next seen in the film ‘Double XL,’ which also stars Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi also has Kakuda’ with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen