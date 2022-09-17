Sonakshi Sinha Collaborates With Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal For New Music Video 'Blockbuster' | Watch

Sonakshi Sinha has been hitting the headlines these days because of her rumoured relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal. Amid these rumours, Zaheer and Sonakshi have announced their first on-screen collaboration with the singer Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. The duo will be seen together in a music video 'Blockbuster' and also shared the teaser on social media. Sharing the teaser, Sonakshi wrote, "BLOCKBUSTER coming soon… tayyar ho????"

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer have been in the news recently because of their rumoured relationship. Earlier, Zaheer talked about the dating rumours with Sonakshi with India Today and said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Zaheer and Sonakshi will be seen in together in the movie 'Double XL'. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi.

On Zaheer's birthday, Sonakshi penned an appreciation post for him. She wrote, "Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy @iamzahero".

Sonakshi recently announced her horror film 'Nikita Roy and The Book Of Darkness'. The movie will be directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha. Sharing the poster of the film, Sonakshi wrote, "#NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness Filming begins soon. Making his directorial debut is @kusshssinha and I'm looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic @pareshrawalofficial sir and @suhailnayyar!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will star in Kakuda with Ritesh Deshmukh. Whereas, Zaheer made his Bollywood debut with the film Notebook. He was also reported to be part of Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', but things did not materialize.