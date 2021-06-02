New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popularly known as Dabangg girl has turned a year older today, June 2. Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way from starting her career as a costume designer to making her debut alongside Salman Khan's Dabangg. Ever since then, she never looked back and went on to give some prolific performance with her kadak acting in Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, Akira and Mission Mangal, among others. Though her Bollywood journey has been filled with lows and high, she never let that affect her work and kept taking up roles that suited her well. Also, the actress has been talk of the town several times after her controversial remark or KBC controversy but, she didn't let it affect her mental well being.

As the actress is celebrating her 34th birthday, let's have a look at controversies that created an uproar on social media:

KBC Controversy

During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (2019), Amitabh Bachchan, the show host, asked Sonakshi a question related to Ramayana. The actress, who was sharing the hot seat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, was confused and unable to answer. For this question, the actress had to use the lifeline. The question was, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?"

On seeing this, netizens rose in uproar and started trolling the actress for not knowing such a simple question. On Twitter, netizens were trending #YoSonakshiSoDumb. However, Sonakshi took no offence, rather dropped a sarcastic reply to all the trollers and memers. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem, Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes"

War of Words

In the year 2020, Mukesh Khanna, known for his role in Mahabharat and Shaktimaan, took a jibe on Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing for whom Hanuman bought the sanjeevani booti. While the actress chooses to remain mum on this, her father Shatrughan Sinha indirectly slammed Khanna. He wrote, “And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

Later, Khanna cleared the air, doing around her comment on Sonakshi Sinha during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama. He told the portal, "People have blown my comment out of proportion. I have known Shatruji for a long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi’s name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge.”

Bhangi Controversy

It seems 2019 was quite a tough year for Sonakshi Sinha as she was quite often trolled for her comments. In another incident, the actress has to face the heat of the Valmiki Community after she allegedly used a derogatory word during a radio show. During the interaction with Sidharth Kannan, the actress was heard saying that she likes to dress casually while going to airports. However, there are days when she doesn't get time to get ready due to her busy schedule and further added, "Yeh thodi hai ki purposely ghar jaake, 'bhangi' banke chali jayungi".

This statement didn't go down well with the Valmiki community, and to show their anger people in UP's Moradabad burned the effigy of Sonakshi Sinha. Later, the actress issued a public apology on her Twitter handle that read, "With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on July 23, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country. If any person or community has been hurt by the usage of any word by me, despite it being unintentional and un-derogatory to anyone, I humbly apologise for the same."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv