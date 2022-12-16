Sonakshi Sinha Bestowed With PETA India’s 2022 ‘Person Of The Year’

Sonakshi Sinha has been bestowed with the title of PETA India's 'Person Of The Year' 2022. PETA stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in India. The international animal rights non-profit organization confirmed the title upon her to celebrate the 'Dabangg' actor's actions in saving the lives of animals in India.

Sonakshi's actions helped spare the lives of many animals killed for fashion, whereas her strong advocacy for the rights of dogs and cats is what led her to gain the title. Sonakshi Sinha's activities came to light after her campaign against leather for PETA India focused on the message stating, "more than 1.4 billion cows, sheep, goats, dogs, cats, and other animals are killed in horrific ways each year to be turned into leather accessories that no one needs."

The 'Dabangg' actress uploaded a picture on her Instagram which was the campaign photo, where Sonakshi was seen with a stern expression on her face while holding a bag that was bleeding. The bag also had words written with the message, "Did your bag bleed", which was then followed by "Choose leather-free."

The actress mentioned in her caption stating, "Fashion should be fun, not grisly. Hope my new @petaindia campaign gets that message across. Please choose fashion that is kind to animals because not only is that a humane thing to do… it's also hella cool!"

The press statement from PETA India elaborated on her win and stated, "she actively encourages shoppers to embrace animal- and Earth-friendly vegan leather, such as that made from pineapple leaves, cork, fruit waste, and mushrooms, and her history of speaking up for animals includes calling for stronger animal protection legislation."

PETA India also announced the title on their Social Media handle, where via a post, they named her as India's PETA 'Person Of The Year.' Last year, Alia Bhatt was presented with the same title.

Past recipients of PETA India' 'Person Of The Year' include Virat Kohli, John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and R Madhavan from the entertainment world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Satram Ramani's 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi. She next will be seen alongside Ritiesh Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in a horror-comedy 'Kakuda.'