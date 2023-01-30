Sona Mohapatra Calls Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' 'Mediocre Song'

Sona Mohapatra tweeted a video on Monday from the making of her recent song, Rasarkeli Bo. She referred to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang as 'mediocre' and suggested that the debate it generated was what ultimately made it successful. Besharam Rang was the first single from Pathaan, which is currently doing well at the box office.

The singer tweeted, "The faltu ka hue (useless issue) & cry here around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best. (clapping hands emoji) Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won't happen in a hurry & the de-raci-'nation' will continue." She attached the music video of Rasarkeli Bo with the post.

the faltu ka hue & cry here around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best. 👏 Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won’t happen in a hurry & the de-raci-‘nation’ will continue. Rasarkeli Bo video : https://t.co/17qBqSm0wx . pic.twitter.com/7pDtWb4q5T — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 30, 2023

The release of the first song from Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, sparked controversy. Besharam Rang featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika in a romantic scenario shot in Spain, but some were displeased with the lyrics while a number of politicians and public figures objected to Deepika's saffron bikini.

Protests from right-wing groups broke out in various cities when the song and the movie were released. These protests also occurred in certain cinemas in Madhya Pradesh on its first day of screening. Despite this, the film was a success and made a domestic box office opening of Rs 57 crore.

Due to the immense popularity of the action movie, which holds the highest single-day box office record in India, the number of screens the film was shown in was increased. The flick marks Shah Rukh's return to the world of cinema after four years, and represents his and Deepika's fourth collaboration. John Abraham plays the role of the antagonist, while Salman Khan makes a special appearance as his popular character, Tiger.

Box Office India reported that Pathaan has made a total of Rs 269 crore in box office collection in its initial, long weekend, with Rs 58 crore in Hindi and an additional Rs 2 crore from its Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions.

The movie was released on Wednesday, January 25, and director Siddharth commented on the success, saying, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience. I'm feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind."