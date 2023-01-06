Somy Ali Once Again Opens Up About Her 'Abusive' Relationship With Salman Khan; 'It Is A Matter Of Life And Death'

Former actress Somy Ali levelled some serious allegations against her ex-beau Salman Khan. The actress alleged that she was in a relationship with superstar Salman Khan and spoke about her abusive relationship with him. On Thursday, Somy Ali headed to her Instagram handle and recalled her past, revealing why she keeps on talking about the same. She recently shared a post criticising Salman, but later removed it.

Somy Ali headed to her Instagram handle and wrote, "My Truth 1. What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan?" She responded, "This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90's to 1999 and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman. This is what truly baffles me as to why everyone is finding this as if it was never brought to light back in the 90's."

"I simply stopped talking about it the way I never brought up being a victim of childhood abuse. But, now there is a reason to bring it up and a reason prominent enough where it is a matter of life and death for countless children, women and men," she further added.

It is pertinent to note that Somy Ali had a huge crush on Salman Khan when she was just 16-years-old. She came all the way from the US to marry him and worked with him back then after which she got into a relationship with her. Somy had earlier spoken about her relationship with Salman, stating how he cheated on her. The actress had said that the 8 years she spent with the Dabangg actor were the 'worst years' of her life.

Somy Ali runs a non-profit organization named No More Tears. The NGO works at bringing the plight of ape and domestic violence victims. In 2022, Ali and her non-profit organization No More Tears were featured in the Discovery+ docuseries Fight or Flight.