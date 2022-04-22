New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Producer Ekta Kapoor talked about her relationship with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is often surrounded by controversies due to her political opinion, in her latest interview with the news website The Quint. In the interview, Ekta said that although she loves Kangana's fearless attitude, she doesn't always agree with her opinions.

Calling Kangana a 'non-biased' personality, Ekta said that the former won't judge someone even when her political beliefs don't match with the person.

"I have done three films with her and I’ve had a great experience. I’ve known her to be pretty non-biased like if you see her now also with Munawar (Faruqui) and her, they get along famously on the show. That shows the non-bias is there. She won't go on a show and say, 'Ok I don’t get along with this guy or his political beliefs so I’m not gonna like him on the show'," she said.

Ekta also added that she doesn't need to agree with everything Kangana believes in. There is a sense of respect between them for each other's work and they get along well.

"She comes in, she's pretty non-biased, she likes the person how he's playing his game and I love that about her. I knew that she's interesting. She has (her) points of view and they're pretty strong and that sometimes rattles a lot of people. Sometimes, even I don’t agree with them but mostly, there’s mutual respect and that's the greatest reason we can work together," Ekta said.

Ekta also mentioned that she wanted to bring a fierce female host on-screen and that is why she reached out to the Thalaivi actress to lead her show.

"I wanted to do a reality show with a female host. I feel that was missing in India. We don’t take this female host seriously. Girls will come in the typical saree look and they will stand there and giggle…Women are doing that in a lot of other spheres but she's (Kangana) the right person to bring in for this thought that female host, female running the show and taking on a whole captive reality format forward," she said.

Kangana can be currently seen as the host of the reality show 'Lock Upp', produced by Ekta Kapoor. The actress has several films in the pipeline such as 'Dhaakad'. She will also feature in movies including 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha