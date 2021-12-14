New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor tested positive for Covid on Monday. Apart from her, Amrita Arora who is a close friend of the actress also tested positive on the same day. And now, after the news broke out, Kareena Kapoor Khan's official spokesperson has issued a clarification on the whole situation.

The spokesperson said Kareena had been extremely responsible and do not go to many parties but she contracted COVID at an 'intimate dinner'. On Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had instructed the people who came in contact with any of them, to undergo an RT-PCR test.

After she was tested Positive, many tagged her as irresponsible and alleged that Kareena got COVID because of the many parties she attended. Even, BMC said that she and her friend had violated many COVID guidelines by hopping parties.

Rubbishing all the allegations, Kareena Kapoor Khan's official spokesperson said, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."

"As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family," added the spokesperson.

It was designer Seema Khan, the wife of Sohail Khan, who took the Covid test first, BMC has said. Reports said she was coughing at the party and felt unwell.

After BMC informed that Kareena tested positive for the virus, the actress took to her Instagram to confirm the news and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

After the actress tested positive, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and at least 12 more, including other guests at that dinner, have been tested for Covid.

Posted By: Ashita Singh