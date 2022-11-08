‘Somedays, Getting Up From Bed Is Difficult’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Down While Talking About Suffering From Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her big Pan-India release, ‘Yashoda’ this friday. The actor, who recently opened up about suffering from a rare condition Myositis, broke down while talking about the disease in a recent interview.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that there are days when she finds it difficult to get out of bed. "I think I said there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now," said Samantha in the interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The ‘Yashoda’ star broke down while discussing her diagnosis, but clarified that the disease isn’t life threatening. "I want to clear one thing. I saw many articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I'm in, it's not life-threatening,” added the south sensation.

“At the moment, I'm not dead yet. I don't think those headlines were very necessary but yeah it is difficult but I am here. I've always been a fighter and I will fight,” Samantha added.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share how she has to put on her brave face.

"Like my good friend Raj Nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how s***** things are, his motto is to shower, shave, show up. I borrowed it for a day. For Yashoda promotions...See you on the 11th,” wrote Samantha on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

‘Yashoda’ will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the role of a surrogate mother, who unfolds secrets of a serious medical crime. Talking about performing action scenes in the film, Samantha told ANI, “The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda were the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself.”

“Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there’s a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me. I think the action has turned out to be pretty cool and something to look forward to in Yashoda,” added Samantha.

‘Yashoda’ is slated to release in theaters on November 11, 2022.