Sohael Khaturiya Shares Glimpse From Hansika Motwani's 'Pehli Rasoi' Post Wedding

Actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, glimpses of which have been shared by the duo on their social media spaces. On Friday, Sohael headed to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from her wife's post-wedding ritual which had the netizens gushing, as evident from the comments section.

The post shared by Sohael featured Hansika dolled up in a blue-coloured ethnic attire which she accessorized with red chooda and a mangalsutra. In the picture, Motwani could be seen scooping some halwa from a bowl into a plate. Sohael captioned the post, "Pehli Rasoi," adding a red heart and amulet emoticon with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohael Khaturiya (@sohaelkaturiya)

Earlier, Hansika also shared a picture from her wedding ceremony in which she could be seen walking hand in hand with Khathuriya as they take vows. "Now&forever 4.12.2022," she captioned the post. While the Koi Mil Gaya actress opted for a heavy red-coloured ensemble, her husband looked regal in an ivory sherwani which had an intricate embroidery all over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

The couple reportedly spent up to 20 crores on their wedding, according to unconfirmed reports. Fans and internet users alike are unsure if Hansika actually spent that much money.

On the other hand, because this is Sohael's second marriage, the actress is the target of jokes. However, Sohail got a divorce before she wed Hansika.