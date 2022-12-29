Sofia Vergara Looks Sizzling Hot In Black Bikini As She Shares Pics From Hubby Joe Manganiello's Birthday Celebrations| See Here

Sofia Vergara, The Modern Family star, on Thursday took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her husband Joe Manganiello's 46th birthday celebrations at their tropical island home Casa Chipi Chipi. However, what caught everyone's attention was her sultry mirror selfie in a black bikini that left fans gasping for air.

Sofia, 50, captioned the image as, "Playa brisa y mar" (beach breeze and sea). To accompany her swimwear, the America's Got Talent judge wore her long, dark hair around her shoulders and a simple yet beautiful Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet on her wrist.

The post also included a picture of the birthday boy wearing a black vest with two bottles of water in his hands, as well as a view of the ocean and the swaying palm trees.

See the post here:

The pair arrived at their island retreat prior to Christmas. The actress had posted an arial shot of the location with a seaplane parked on the beach and captioned it as, "We r home."

Sofia has posted multiple images of the two during their holiday, including one of her spouse shirtless in his swim trunks and shades. She captioned the post as "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor. It's going to be an amazing 2023 for you (Happy birthday my love. It's going to be a remarkable 2023 for you)."

Accompanying Sofia and the Magic Mike star on the trip was their Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, Bubbles. The little pup can be seen snuggled up in Joe's arms at a restaurant patio, and lounging on their veranda and cuddling up with Sofia on the couch. Both posts are captioned "Casa Chipi Chipi."

On the work front, Sofia Vergara will soon appear in Netflix's 6-part mini-series, Griselda. The Colombian actress will play the part of the infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco - who is commonly known as the 'Black Widow'. The six-part series will narrate Griselda's life as a devoted mother and engineer of a billion-dollar drug empire throughout the 80s.

On getting the opportunity to play Blanco, Vergara said, "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen," reported Deadline.

However, the release date for Griselda has not been announced yet.