The show is named as 'Uncommon Sense with Saloni' and the show will start streaming from November 6.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The social media sensation Saloni Gaur who is famous for her character Nazma Aapi has bagged a web show on Sony LIV. The show is named as 'Uncommon Sense with Saloni' and the show will start streaming from November 6.

Taking to Twitter, Sony LIV shared the news and wrote, "Welcoming our favourite Inishtagram ki bandi, one and only @salonayyy. Give her a big round of applause, double taps, likes, and everything nice! Catch her on #UncommonSense with Saloni, streaming from 6th November on #SonyLIV!"

Welcoming our favourite Inishtagram ki bandi, one and only @salonayyy. Give her a big round of applause, double taps, likes, and everything nice! Catch her on #UncommonSense with Saloni, streaming from 6th November on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/evyroDJMb0 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) November 1, 2020

Saloni also shared the promo of her show on the photo-sharing platform and wrote, "Jo journey mere Hostel room mein mere mobile par shuru hui thi vo ab apne agle stop par pahuch chuki hai and your love has been a constant in this ??

Expecting your support as I'm both nervous and excited about my debut web show Uncommon Sense with Saloni ??

It starts streaming from 6th of November on @sonylivindia App download karke subscription le lo."

The comedian will also collaborate with Twitter sensation ROFL Gandhi. He will be part of the creative team of the show.

Saloni became the internet sensation after making videos around current affairs and social issues. The 20-year-old is a Delhi University student and she makes satirical videos on various topics. Not only this, but she also mimics actress like Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma