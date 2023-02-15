social-media-influencer-amit-mondal-dies-in-a-tragic-road-accident

Amit Mondal, a specially-abled YouTuber, and social media influencer passed away on Wednesday after a tragic road accident in West Bengal's Frasergunj. According to the reports, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the 22-year-old and his two companions were riding a scooter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Mondal (@my_life_amit_mondal)

Soon after the accident, Amit was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital with serious wounds. Late at night, after his health had gotten worse, he was taken to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata. But on Wednesday morning, the young social media celebrity died despite all the medical staff's efforts.

The young YouTuber lately experienced success as a result of his social media initiatives, having previously struggled to make ends meet while growing up in a lower-middle-class home. His parents have always supported him in pursuing his passion even though they are contract employees for the nearby town.

Amit frequently shared and talked about significant subjects like body shaming, mental health problems, and self-love. On Instagram, he had over one million followers, while on YouTube, he had over three million subscribers.