The 12th Global Social Media Day is celebrated on 30th June 2021 across the globe. On this occasion, Bollywood celebs are wishing fans from their official social media handles and urging them to use social media properly.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When we talk about social media we always imagine apps like Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. This era of social media has liberated people to express their views and thoughts. It also helps people to connect with those who are alike and far. Social media platforms not only help bridges people with each other from different parts of the world but also provides content that is meaningful and can create awareness.

The 12th Global Social Media Day is celebrated on 30th June 2021 across the globe. On this occasion, Bollywood celebs are wishing fans from their official social media handles and urging them to use social media properly.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram today to mark the ocassion of Social Media Day 2021. Through the post, the actor conveys a message that spreading rumors and false information can create a sense of panic among people. With his other post, he asked people to use social media for good cause. "Social media is a powerful tool. But remember that with great power comes great responsibility", Abhishek Bachchan wrote.

On the other hand actress Ananya Pandey also started using social media platforms for a Social Good campaign. She shared a video in regard to the context, wherein the actress tries to convey the message by saying, "Hello friends, hope you all are taking healthy precautions. I appreciate all those people who used social media positively towards social responsibility".

"By using social media responsibly, all of you have empowered yourself to deal with the pandemic crisis, overcome situations and extend all possible help to the needy and affected. People helped to deliver beds, oxygen cylinders to the needy people in the hospital. So while some people shared information related to the vaccine, this list of helping each other is very long", she wrote.

She further added, "I will interact with some of these social media heroes through So Positive's new series #SocialMediaForSocialGood and will discuss the impact and use of social media platforms. Let's continue to use social media for the betterment of society and make it a revolution of hope, health and happiness always."

The initiative of Global Social Media day was started by famous tech company Mashabell on June 30, 2010, and since then, every year on June 30, this day is celebrated, which projects the importance of social media along with its pros and cons

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen