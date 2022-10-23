So Inspiring To See Him Cry And Smile: Shah Rukh Khan Hails Virat Kohli After India's Thrilling Win Over Pakistan

INDIA is celebrating the grand victory of India over Pakistan in their Super 12 ICC T20 World Cup match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Amid all the cricketers and country's leaders lauding team India for the win, Superstar Shah Rukh also hailed the cricket team with a special appreciation to Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, "So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now."

Soon after Shah Rukh's tweet, his fans flooded the comment sections as the tweet reached 100K likes within two hours. "Crossed 100 K likes once again. His 11th tweet to do so.. #ShahRukhKhan has real fans who love and appreciates his tweets.. that's the reason he has Highest ER among everyone. Not like SALODA and chakki who depends on bots for their Social Media Reach," wrote a user.

"The way everyone is waiting for a tweet from him just shows how much everyone misses him," said a second user. “We want same comeback like Virat for you too Shahrukh,” wrote another.

The country meanwhile is celebrating Diwali calling the victory the festival's gift for the country. The sounds of fireworks started echoing all over the Jammu region as soon as all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning single off the ball delivered by spinner Mohammad Nawaz, which was also the final ball of the match.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed India's victory in a nail-biting match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup at Melbourne and lauded Virat Kohli for his "cracking innings".

The limelight of the match was Virat Kohli as the cricketer became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket history.

In the match, Virat turned back the clock to display shades of his older self, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes. His knock helped his side clinch a memorable win over their arch-rivals.

He also got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

While speaking about hids performance during a post-match presentation Kohli said, "It is a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that is when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes."

"From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best T20I innings. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," he added.

(With ANI inputs)