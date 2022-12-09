Rashmika Mandanna On Being Trolled For Not Watching Kantara: 'So Far, I Haven't Been Banned'

Rashmika Mandanna has been surrounded by controversies lately and has been targeted by the trolls for not watching 'Kantara'. Moreover, the rumours around the rift between Rashmika and Rishab Shetty and her getting banned from Karnataka have also been making rounds. The Pushpa actress has finally responded to the trolls and reacted to the rumours of her getting banned from Karnataka.

At a recent media interaction, Rashmika revealed that when she saw the film and messaged the Kantara team as well.

“I was asked if I had watched the film within 2 or 3 days after its release. I had not seen it then. When I saw the film, I messaged the team (Kantara) and I also got a nice ‘thank you’ as a reply,” she said.

For the unversed, Rashmika was asked about the Kannada blockbuster film ‘Kantara’, to which she replied that she hasn’t yet watched the film. Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her debut film, ‘Kirik Party’ and narrated the entire story of how she got the role.

Later, Rishab Shetty's recent interview suggested that he does not want to work with Rashmika, even though he did not take her name. Rishab is also the director of Rashmika's debut film 'Kirik Party'.

“See, the world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. We can’t always put a camera on our personal life and show it. We are not these people who will release messages also. What people say about our personal life doesn’t matter. What they are saying about us professionally is what we will take and work on it,” Rashmika said talking about the rumour.

Meanwhile, talking about the reports of her getting banned in Karnataka, Rashmika said, "So far I have not been banned."

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Goodbye, along with Amitabh Bachchan. She will star in Mission Majnu, along with Sidharth Malhotra.