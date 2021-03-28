New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: "When you leave a beautiful place, you carry it with you wherever you go,"- Alexandra Stoddard. Well, looks like actress Taapsee Pannu took this quite literally, and she does carry the beauty of her abode wherever she goes. Recently, the actress shared a post on Instagram in which she revealed that she is ready to move into her new house which she fondly calls 'Pannu Pind'. Getting more into the details, her new home is surely filled with all the aesthetics. From vintage-style furniture to vibrant balcony, the actress with her sister Shagun Pannu made sure to give their house a warm, cozy vibe. Want to have a look at her new abode? So, without further ado, let's take a house tour of Thappad star's new home 'Pannu Pind'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Living Room:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee's living room has a fancy European style vibe. From a grey rectangular couch to a classy room divider, the living room has a voguish ambience. From the picture, it looks like Saand Ki Aankh actress and her sister Shagun kept the living room minimal and the colourful cushions were adding a whole different vibe.

Bedroom:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Before you relax, you need to climb up, and for that, Taapsee's bed has a staircase that leads to the comfy bed. The bedroom is styled in Maharaja style and it has shiny, stunning details like fairy lights that is making the bedroom even more dreamy.

Dining Area:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

From hanging lights to ruffled curtains, her dining area is filled with all the pastel shades. Well, looks like she added a British touch to her dining area and it looks beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu)

Isn't her house beautiful? Well, Taapsee's 'Pannu Pind' has managed to gain all the brownie points for the vintage touch. Meanwhile, on the work front, she has several lined up projects including Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu, Run Lola Run, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma