New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous Indian film director Hansal Mehta tied the knot with his long-time partner Safeena Husain, in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, California. As soon as the duo got hitched, the pictures of Hansal and Safeena went viral. The pictures are definitely the proof that the ceremony was pretty simple and intimate, which only included close people in it. Hansal has given several award-winning films, and Safeena, on the other hand, works for the education of girls.

Taking to Instagram, Hansal Mehta shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony and penned down a heartwarming note.

Sharing the pictures, Hansal wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life, this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows, however, were truthful, and but for this little ceremony, they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Take a look here:

The pictures in themselves described the ceremony. Hansal was seen wearing a casual tee and denim with a beige blazer, while Safeena was in a pink kurta-salwar. Apart from posting pictures, Hansal also shared pictures on his Instagram Stories, one of which went with the caption, “Hitched. Finally.”

As soon as the pictures went online, wishes for the couple started pouring in. Raj Kumar Rao, who has worked with Hansal in different films commented “Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both.” Manoj Bajpayee, on the other hand, wrote, “Wow! Wow!! Congratulations & best wishes to both of you lovelies.”

Meanwhile, on Hansal's work front, the filmmaker is currently working on Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The project stars veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen