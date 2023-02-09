Smriti Irani’s Daughter Shanelle To Get Married In 500-Year-Old Fort In Rajasthan Today; Guest List, Bride And Groom Deets And More

Days after the lavish royal wedding of Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Rajasthan is set to host yet another big wedding. According to reports, Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle is all set to tie the knot with Canada-based lawyer Arjun Bhalla on Thursday.

While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani picked Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Fort to host their wedding parties, Shanelle’s wedding functions are reportedly being held at yet another royal palace, the Khimsar Fort in Nagaur district near Jodhpur.

According to reports, the fort is a 16th century property and is owned by former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and his family. The fort is nestled in the golden sand dunes and has been decked up for the events which kickstarted Wednesday onwards and will conclude today.

“The guest list has already been provided to the fort management. Only 50 members have been invited to the wedding ceremonies and all are said to be family members and very close ones,” a report in PTI quoted a fort official as saying.

The report further added, “All the arrangements have been done in the fort with respect to the events of the wedding. We are committed to making the experience for the guests here memorable.”

The pre-wedding festivities began on Wednesday with rituals like ‘mehandi’ and haldi on Wednesday and will conclude in the night with a musical and dance programme along with dinner in the sangeet night.

According to reports, Shanelle a law graduate, got engaged to to-be-husband Arjun Bhalla in 2021.

While Smriti Irani’s husband, Zubin Irani along with the family member reached the venue on Tuesday ahead of the wedding festivities, Smriti Irani, could not reach the venue along with her family owing to the ongoing session in Parliament in Delhi.

Smriti Irani reached Jodhpur on Wednesday morning and headed straight to the venue to take part in her daughter’s wedding festivities.

Last year, Smriti Irani took to her Instagram account to share a picture from Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla's proposal. The caption of the post read, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. ❤️ bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani ❤️#newbeginnings."