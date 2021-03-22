Ahead of Smriti Irani's special day, have a look at some of the unseen pictures and videos of actor turned politician's modelling career from 1998:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Smriti Zubin Irani, the well-known politician and the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actress is going to turn a year older on Tuesday. She was born on March 23, 1976, and who knew her career would take a turn like this. From being the 'perfect bahu' of television to a leading politician, she has carved a niche for herself, and with that, she became a role model to many. Well, many people aren't aware that she tried her luck in Miss India too. Yes, you read that right. It was in the year 1998, Smriti participated in the Miss India contest and she was one of the finalists of the beauty pageant competition. Even though she did not win the crown, she became the household name.

Many people still know her by the name 'Tulsi Virani' from the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Well, currently, she is serving as Minister of Textiles in the central government. Ahead of her special day, have a look at some of the unseen pictures and videos of actor turned politician's modelling career from 1998 that will leave you awestruck.

In this video, Smriti Irani was seen introducing herself. She says, "Good evening, I am Smriti, at 21 years of age, I stand 5 feet 8 inches tall. I am pursuing a degree in English literature and love adventure sports." She further says that India is rich in heritage, and therefore it goes without saying that she is very interested in politics.

This video was shared by Ekta Kapoor and she penned an appreciation post for her friend Smriti in it.

Watch the video:

The Union Minister herself also shared the cover of the magazine from her modelling days. She shared the cover of Femina magazine that featured her. She added a caption to it, that read, "When your Mom shares one from her stash of your photographs... you cherish not the image but the emotion ... a Mom who keeps every paper cutting, school report, photograph ... I’m sure you have one too, a mother you mean the world to."

This picture has all our heart. In this, Smriti is posing with her husband and the duo is looking adorable in the throwback photo. This photo was shared by Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram profile.

