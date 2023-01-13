Smile OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sosie Bacon-Starrer Psychological Horror

The psychological horror film, Smile, is all set to release on OTT after its theatrical run. Starring Sosie Bacon in the lead role, Smile is based on the short film 'Laura Hasn't Slept'. The movie is written and directed by Parker Finn and will stream on Prime Video.

Smile OTT Release Date:

Smile is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be soon available to stream for free as well.

Announcing the film, Prime Video, wrote, "witness a troubling past turn everything into a horrifying new reality. Smile is now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now!"

The official synopsis of Smile reads, "After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality."

Smile was originally supposed to release on Paramount+ but after receiving a positive response at the screening, the makers choose to release the film theatrically. Smile was a major box office success and earned around 200 million USD.

Talking about how Smile got its theatrical release, director Parker Finn told The Hollywood Reporter, "And at that first test screening, there was no [existing] marketing or knowledge of what the movie was. It was a 270-person, sold-out screening in Burbank, and when the movie started playing, you could feel the electricity in the air."

He added, "The audience was screaming at the screen, so it was very clear that the communal environment and nature of it was incredible. And to Paramount’s credit, they recognized that, and they got behind the film in such an amazing way by creating this wonderful marketing campaign. They really threw all their support behind it, and it’s beyond surreal to see what the movie has done."

The movie also stars Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Robin Weigert, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.