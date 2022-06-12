New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who recently opened up about battling breast cancer, joined veteran actor Anupam Kher for a photoshoot. Recently, Anupam took to his social media handle and posted a clip titled 'Mahima and I'. In the clip of several selfies, Mahima is seen with tears in her eyes and is followed by glimpses of her smiling and laughing.

The clip shows a glimpse of Mahima in her post-cancer look and how she opted for a wig in later parts of the video. Sharing the same, Anupam on Instagram wrote:

"Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!" These wonderful pics are shot by @manichintamani on the sets of #TheSignature. #MahimaAndI #AgainstAllOdds #Hero #LifeIsBeautiful."'

Mahima has recently recovered from breast cancer and is currently filming for her comeback film 'The Signature' co-starring Anupam. The Signature' is touted as a "beautiful story of a common man" and is helmed by Gajendra Ahire.

Meanwhile, Mahima has also been sharing pictures and BTS videos from her shoot. She also took her Instagram and share another edition of the photoshoot and wrote, "Bald is beautiful. It is.But so many of you who mite want kool wigs go for it .. wear it.. wat ever works for u. u find very natural-looking ones.I have had so many people who met me recently say they never noticed I was wearing a wig. Some did. No big deal. I have had lots of my friends with alopecia and scanty hair ask me where they can get good wigs. U want one wear one. Or just be kool and wear it just as u are."

"It’s beautiful .@anupamkher gave me the confidence to carry the bald look and all of u too. Hope I can give u the confidence and tell u how kool it is. Lov to u all.

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared a video of Mahima Chaudhary and revealed that the actress has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In the video, Mahima shared her emotional journey she has been going through.

Posted By: Ashita Singh