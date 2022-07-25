Sita Ramam Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur-Starrer Is A Magical Tale Of Love | Watch

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's most anticipated film 'Sita Ramam' is finally out. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. The romantic drama is set against the backdrop of war and Dulquer's character 'Ram' is a lieutenant serving the country in Kashmir in 1965. The teaser and songs of Sita Ramam were very well received by the audience. Take a look at the trailer here.

Sharing the trailer, the official Twitter account of the production house Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "Love, War and Everything In Between. The epic unfolds now!"

The trailer starts with Rashmika Mandanna's character trying to find Sita to deliver Ram's twenty years old letter. Then, we see a glimpse of Sita and Ram and their love storyline in 1965, but some things went wrong in the lives of Ram and Sita. The trailer did not reveal a lot about the storyline, but it is a romantic drama film.

The trailer looks visually stunning and the melodious background score adds more beauty to it. The era of the 1960s is beautifully portrayed in the trailer. Moreover, the star cast also looks convincing with their acting performances.

The teaser of Sita Ramam was released exactly a month ago. The official Twitter handle of Sita Ramam’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared the teaser and wrote, "The magical tale of Sita and Rama’s undying love".

The three songs from Sita Ramam have already been released. The songs 'Oh Sita Hey Rama', 'Inthandham' and 'Kaanunna Kalyanam' were also released in Tamil and Malayalam. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanathi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam will release in theatres on August 5, 2022. Apart from Mrunal, Dulquer and Rashmika, the movie also stars Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker and Bhoomika Chawla. The movie will release in Telugu along with the dubbed versions of Tamil and Malayalam.