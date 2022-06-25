Sita Ramam Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur-Starrer Is All About Undying Love

The teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited film 'Sita Ramam' is out now. This romantic drama is set against the backdrop of war and Dulquer can be seen as a lieutenant serving the country in Kashmir. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, who will play the role of Sita. Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of this film, but we don't get to see her in the teaser.

The official Twitter handle of Sita Ramam’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared the teaser and wrote, "The magical tale of Sita and Rama’s undying love".

The visuals in the teaser look beautiful and the background score is also melodic. In the teaser, Dulquer can be seen as a lieutenant, and he reads a letter written by Sita, addressed to him. But after reading the letter he says 'Who are you?'.

Earlier, the star cast of the film was introduced with different character posters. Introducing Mrunal Thakur's character Dulquer wrote, "Proud to Introduce @mrunalthakur as Sita. Happy birthday Sita garu !!! ..You are gonna conquer hearts !! It’s been a joy and such a blast shooting with you! Hope you have the most special and wonderful birthday and an even better year !".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Later, Rashmika Mandanna's character was introduced as Afreen. Dulquer wrote, "Meet our rebellious #Afreen as she unravels one of the most beautiful tales ever. So glad you’re a part of this film and bringing your joie de vivre to it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanathi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam will hit theatres on August 5, 2022. The movie star Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be in a pivotal role. The movie also stars Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker and Bhoomika Chawla.