Sita Ramam OTT Release: Know When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur's Film

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Sita Ramam' won the hearts of the audience and fans are still showering their love on the movie. The romantic story and the stellar performances of the actors touched the audience's heart. Moreover, the movie performed well at the box office and was released in Hindi as well. In case you missed watching Sita Ramam in theatres, you can now enjoy the movie on the OTT platform. Sita Ramam will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.

When and Where to Watch Sita Ramam?

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Sita Ramam will release on September 9. The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Sharing the news, Prime video wrote, "A tale of love and love letters that stands timeless. #SitaRamamOnPrime, Sept 9".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Meanwhile, Sita Ramam was recently released in Hindi in theatres. Sharing the Hindi trailer of the film, Mrunal wrote, "A #Blockbuster #Lovestory that warmed hearts in Telugu, Malayalam & Tamil. #SitaRamam to arrive in Hindi in cinemas on 2nd September. Watch the trailer now".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

On Mrunal's birthday, Dulquer penned a heartfelt note for her and praised the actress. Dulquer also shared a lovely video with Mrunal dancing to a song from Sita Ramam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

In the post, Dulquer said that Sita Mahalakshmi was one of the most special characters in the film. He wrote, "Priyamaina Sita Mahalakshmi Gariki, When I first heard the script of Sita Ramam neither did the film have a cast locked nor did it have a title. I knew Sita Mahalakshmi was one of the most special characters I’ve read and she had a face you imagined in a classic epic. You came on board the film and you gave her a face and life."

Talking about his first meeting with Mrunal, Dulquer wrote, "In our first meeting when you said “Macha are you ready” I knew we would have the best time making the film and be great friends. I watched through the toughest shoot days and challenging weather how you held onto your portrayal of Sita. What you’ve done as Sita is one for the ages and I think forever more to audiences you’ll be synonymous with the name Sita Mahalakshmi".

Sita Ramam will release on Prime Video on September 9. Meanwhile, the movie is still running in the theatres and the audience can watch the movie in Hindi as well.