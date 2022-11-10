Sita Ramam Hindi OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur’s Love Story

Sita Ramam Hindi OTT Release: The film was received very well at the box-office and collected over Rs 90 crore.

The much-awaited Hindi version of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s period romance film ‘Sita Ramam’ is all set to premiere on digital streaming platforms. The film, helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi has already been released on OTT platforms in Telugu and Tamil languages.

‘Sita Ramam’ released theatrically on August 5, 2022 and got an overwhelming response by the audiences. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

On Wednesday, OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar announced that the film will be releasing on their digital streaming platform this month. Taking to their Twitter account, the official page tweeted, “Kuch alag hi tha, uss zamane ka pyaar- Sita Ramam ka Pyaar. Dekhiye Sita Ramam ab Hindi me. #SitaRamam #SitaRamamOnHotstar #SitaRamamHindi.”

Take a look:

Kuch alag hi tha, uss zamane ka pyaar- Sita Ramam ka Pyaar. Dekhiye Sita Ramam ab Hindi me.

#SitaRamam #SitaRamamOnHotstar #SitaRamamHindi pic.twitter.com/PtxTS3hVL2 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 9, 2022

The Telugu romantic period drama film has been set in the 1960s and traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan. Orphaned as a boy, he falls in love with Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Mahalakshmi and sets off on a journey to find and propose his love for her. This love grows when he starts receiving love letters from Sita.

After the release of the film, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account to share a long note expressing gratitude for the film’s big success. Sharing pictures from promotional events, Dulqeur wrote in the caption, “A big big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi Audiences for the love extended towards #SitaRamam ‘s Hindi theatrical release. The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support. It was a wonderful event and we had the warmest reunion with our team.”

Dulquer Salmaan further thanked the core team of ‘Sita Ramam’ for their love and support throughout the journey of the film. “Always fills my heart to reunite with our Sita Garu @mrunalthakur, our captain Hanu sir @hanurpudi our own maestro @composer_vishal, and of course our Godfather my favourite #AshwiniDutt garu. Much love and gratitude to the trailblazer Dr @jayantilalgadaofficial for handholding us through this release.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

‘Sita Ramam’ Hindi will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from November 18, 2022.