Sir Release Date: Dhanush, Samyukta-Starrer Action-Drama To Hit Theatres On February 17 Date | Details

SUPERSTAR Dhanush is facing the Tollywood industry with a handful of movies in his pockets, where the actor is spread all over the place bringing new releases every year. The actor is known for his exclusive selection process bringing only the best scripts for his audience. Among the lot, fans were eagerly excited for the arrival of his much-awaited film ‘Sir’ which is all set to be released on February 17, next year.

The Telugu movie is directed by the young filmmaker Venky Atluri and the movie features Samyukta Menon as the lead actress of the film. The shooting of the film has been completed, whereas the digital promotions of the film have already been on the run. The actor also released the first poster on his social media where fans are now eagerly waiting for its release.

‘Sir’ is an action drama film featuring Dhanush and Samyukta Menon in lead roles, whereas it also features Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani in the supporting casts. The film is produced under the Sithara Entertainments-Fortune Four Cinemas banner, and is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. It is also revealed that the music composition is done by G.V. Prakash Kumar whereas the cinematography is done by Dinesh Krishnan.

Samyukta Menon also shared two new posters of the film where she wrote, “A slight delay but the wait is worth it. With reviewed spirit, we will be bringing #Vaathi#SIRMovie to the theaters on 17 Feb 2023.” In the poster, Dhanush can be seen sitting on the steps, where few students can be seen walking around him,and the actor can be seen wearing a uniform and acting rowdy.

‘Sir’ is a bilingual film, where the film is also titled ‘Vaathi’ and was supposed to be released on December 2 this year. However, due to delay in the production, the film was shifted to the next year, for which the stars and makers of the film also apologised.