'Sir, Mujhe Paise Ki Zarurat Hai': Manoj Bajpayee Recalls First Meeting With Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma

Touted as one of the most versatile actors in the B-town industry, Manoj Bajpayee had his breakthrough role in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama Satya in which he played the gangster, Bhiku Mhatre. Recently, the Family Man actor got candid about his first meeting with Ram Gopal Varma and how desperately he wanted to work with him.

During a conversation with the actor Sayaji Shinde on the Bol Bhidu YouTube channel, Manoj Bajpayee said, "Yes, I did Bandit Queen. But you won’t recognize me; I played a non-speaking character." He went on to state, "When I told him I played Maan Singh, he stood up, and said that he had been looking for me for years, but couldn’t get his hands on my number. Do one thing, forget Daud, I have another movie for you, you’ll play the lead’."

He continued, "I felt good, but I knew that I’d lose out on the money I’d make for this film, and I needed to pay rent. Many people make promises like this. So I told him, ‘Sir, woh jab hoga toh hoga, mujhe yeh karne dijiye, mujhe paise ki zarurat hai'. He said, ‘Trust me, I’ll make that film with you,’ but I insisted on this role."

In the same interview, Bajpayee also spoke about how hard he struggled as a young actor. He recalled summoning his brother from their village to watch one of his plays in Delhi. Manoj said, "He used to tell us to work in cinema, and not waste our time doing plays and staying hungry." He further noted, "I asked him where he’d gotten the money to buy the mutton from, and my brother told me he’d borrowed money; he was so moved by the play, he wanted to congratulate me."

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Joram, which will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film is the third collaboration between the director and Manoj Bajpayee. The duo earlier collaborated in their short film Tandav and the 2020 feature Bhonsle for which he also got the National Award for best actor.

The forthcoming film also stars Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe and Megha Mathur in the lead roles. It features guest appearances by Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande.