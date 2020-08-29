According to media reports, the fame singer was hospitalised after her boyfriend Ravi Shankar allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Renu Nagar, who was one of the contestant in the reality singing show Indian Idol, has been hospitalised and is in critical condition, reported AajTak and Zee News.

According to media reports, the fame singer was hospitalised after her boyfriend Ravi Shankar allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Media reports claim that Ravi and Renu ran from their homes in June this year, following which the singer’s father filed a complaint with the police. In his complaint, the singer’s father said that “Ravi had manipulated his daughter to go with him”. The duo was later traced by the police and had to return to their homes after five.

On Thursday night, Ravi allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in nearby Alwar district where doctors declared him brought dead, said the police while adding that his body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

“Ravi Shankar and Nagar had eloped and the girl's father had lodged an FIR against Shankar on July 1. The police traced them on August 24. Since then, the man was living in his house in Bharatpur,” the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

Following the news of Ravi’s death, Renu went into a state of shock and fainted. The singer is currently admitted to the ICU of the Mittal Hospital.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Ravi was already married and also had two kids. He also used to take Tabla lessons at Renu’s home.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma