Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya made the special announcement on the occasion of their second anniversary, see photos inside:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Neeti Mohan and Television actor Nihaar Pandya on Monday announced that they are set to embrace parenthood and they made this special announcement on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the adorable couple shared a few photos. Neeti captioned the post that reads, "1+1= 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!! @nihaarpandya."

In the photos, the couple was showing three fingers which means that their family is extending to three people. Neeti was wearing a yellow and white shirt dress, while Nihaar was donning a pink shirt and blue jeans that he paired with white sneakers. In the second photo, Nihaar was kissing the baby bump and Neeti was laughing her heart out in the picture.

Nihaar also shared the pictures with wife Neeti Mohan and captioned the post with, "1+1= 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!! Happy Anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it! @neetimohan18."

As soon as they shared the photos on the picture-sharing platform, their friends from the film fraternity flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Fantastic news!! Congratulations to you both!!!" Punjabi singer Asees Kaur also congratulated them. Tahira Kashyap dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section.

On the work front, Nihaar was last seen in the film Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi in which he shared the screen space with actress Kangana Ranaut. Neeti is much-famous for her songs like 'Ishq Wala Love' from the film Student Of The Year, Nainowale Ne, Jiya Re from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma