Meanwhile, both Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya announced that they were expecting a baby in February this year on their second wedding anniversary. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's good news for singer Neeti Mohan as she and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya welcome a baby boy. Yes, the couple was blessed with a baby boy on June 2, Wednesday. Elated with the new member in the family, mommy Neeti took to her official social media handle the other day to inform fans about the same.

On her Instagram account, Neeti Mohan shared a throwback silhouette picture of hubby Nihaar Pandya and herself along with the baby bump. The singer wrote, "Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes."

Aren't they looking cute? Well, we just can't wait to see the first glimpse of the baby.

Meanwhile, talking about Neeti's pregnancy, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby in February this year on their second wedding anniversary.

While uploading a series of pictures with Neeti, Nihaar on his social media wrote, "1+1= 3... Mommy to be & Daddy to be... What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!!... Happy Anniversary my Love... You make everything worth it !"

Meanwhile, as the baby arrived, new daddy Nihaar shared a note informing about baby and Neeti's health. He wrote, "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine."

He further added, "Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'.. With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal