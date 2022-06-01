New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. He fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

After performing at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday, the singer went to his hotel, where he collapsed. Then he was later rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. As soon as the news went online, several renowned faces paid their heartfelt tribute to the singer. Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the singer's untimely demise.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The singer was famous for his songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron', which turned out to be the biggest hits. These songs are often played during school and college farewells and teen cultural events.

"There is a certain energy an artiste gets when he or she is on stage. No matter what one's condition is, once I am on stage, I forget everything and simply perform," KK had said in his memoir on his official website, The Mesmerizer.

The singer started his career in 1999 with the album 'Pal'. Later he shifted his focus more to Bollywood.

The news comes as a huge shock as just two days earlier, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa.

